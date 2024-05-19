First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,010 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of LGI Homes worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.36. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.15 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 12.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.30). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,900.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock worth $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

