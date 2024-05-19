First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,010,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,769 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.54% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,310,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 742,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,287,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 513,327 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 3,897.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 477,169 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at about $841,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,881,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,029,000 after buying an additional 129,005 shares in the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a negative return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

