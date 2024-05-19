First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 747,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,297 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Zeta Global worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 530.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zeta Global by 37.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 27.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Zeta Global by 11.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZETA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Zeta Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZETA opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

