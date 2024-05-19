First Eagle Investment Management LLC Invests $1.88 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 172,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Aaron’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,207 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,000,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Aaron’s by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aaron’s stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:AAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is -63.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Aaron’s in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Monday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

