First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of KLX Energy Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLXE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLX Energy Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in KLX Energy Services by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 477,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

KLX Energy Services ( NASDAQ:KLXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.70 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

