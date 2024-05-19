First Eagle Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,428,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of National CineMedia at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in National CineMedia by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.94 on Friday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $477.06 million, a PE ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.25 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 426.76% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCMI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

View Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.