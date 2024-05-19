First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 31,875 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $5,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 861,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,228,000 after acquiring an additional 90,496 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 798,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,972,000 after buying an additional 98,662 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 42,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $141,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $965.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.76.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Articles

