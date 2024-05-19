First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 87,249 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,249 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 3.68% of inTEST worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTT. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of inTEST by 161.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of inTEST in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INTT opened at $9.88 on Friday. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $123.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST ( NYSE:INTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. inTEST had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.41%. Equities research analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $258,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,755.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard N. Jr. Grant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTT shares. StockNews.com lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

