First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 700 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $35,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MAA opened at $137.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day moving average of $129.29. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.56 and a 1-year high of $158.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.50 to $138.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.18.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

