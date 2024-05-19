First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 20,714 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,714 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of FormFactor worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORM opened at $55.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20 and a beta of 1.15.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $746,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,656.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,413 shares of company stock worth $2,175,912 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

