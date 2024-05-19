First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 40,889 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,889 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $6,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 21.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 38,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $24.26 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at $13,248,900.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other EverQuote news, CAO Jon Ayotte sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $43,184.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,076.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at $13,248,900.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,466 shares of company stock worth $8,045,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

