First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 5,030 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Gibraltar Industries worth $7,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK opened at $73.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $292.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.29 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.39%. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

