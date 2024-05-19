First Eagle Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the third quarter worth $3,542,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in CNX Resources by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CNX Resources by 444.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,023 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard acquired 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $25,133.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,226 shares in the company, valued at $25,133. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CNX opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $24.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

