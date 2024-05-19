First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 129,318 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 74,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 14.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 124,647 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,137,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 284,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in Ceragon Networks by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 3,011,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 467,998 shares during the last quarter. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.73 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $233.20 million, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRNT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.