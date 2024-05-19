First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 2,240 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock remained flat at $89.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 484,107 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

