First Heartland Consultants Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 97.0% during the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FIW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 29,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,439. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

