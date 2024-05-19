First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 30,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,027,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,997,000 after acquiring an additional 356,410 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IWY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.65. The company had a trading volume of 158,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,170. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $142.86 and a 1-year high of $201.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.79.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

