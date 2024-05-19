First Heartland Consultants Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.51. The stock had a trading volume of 712,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

