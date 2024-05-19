First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.75. 7,893,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.53%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

