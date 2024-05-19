First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $649,000 Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,497,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,496,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.11. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $300.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

