First Heartland Consultants Inc. Increases Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (NYSEARCA:OCTT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 1.91% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Stock Performance

OCTT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.37. 531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Oct ETF (OCTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. OCTT was launched on Sep 20, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

