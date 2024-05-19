First Heartland Consultants Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,089 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth $5,705,241,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $960,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,830,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,780,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,093,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,067. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.04. The company has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

