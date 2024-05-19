First Heartland Consultants Inc. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 107,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $1,222,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth $259,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 664.4% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,895,641.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 138,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $24,572,458.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 519,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,020,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,324 shares of company stock worth $67,780,003. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.42. 5,152,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.88 and a 200 day moving average of $162.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

