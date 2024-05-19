First National Advisers LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 37.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 13.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.28. 493,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,065. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.44 and a 200 day moving average of $188.91. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Citigroup reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.31.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

