First National Advisers LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $160.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

