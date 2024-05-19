First National Advisers LLC Grows Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.30. The stock had a trading volume of 937,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.50. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.