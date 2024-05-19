First National Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

First National Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 145,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 223,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after buying an additional 31,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 576,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,498. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.20%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

