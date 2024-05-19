First National Advisers LLC Invests $290,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 76.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 24,049 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.2% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at $628,753,739.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,222,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,343,378.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.47. 65,944,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,430,504. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.