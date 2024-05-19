First National Advisers LLC Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

First National Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 205.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in FMC by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 24,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 426.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FMC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,396. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $111.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer acquired 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

