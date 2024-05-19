First National Advisers LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,632,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,964. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $32.17.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

