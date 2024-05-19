First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000.

Shares of FTSM remained flat at $59.74 during trading hours on Friday. 436,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,735. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

