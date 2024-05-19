First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance owned about 0.29% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after buying an additional 323,979 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after buying an additional 490,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 370,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,516,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSIG remained flat at $18.76 on Friday. 277,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,681. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.76.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

