First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 148,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 86,423 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 200,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 283,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,623. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

