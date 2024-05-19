First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.76

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $10.81. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 20,592 shares.

First US Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Get First US Bancshares alerts:

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First US Bancshares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 5.75% of First US Bancshares worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First US Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First US Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.