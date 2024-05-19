Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 3.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 14,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.

Get Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 alerts:

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 stock. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 ( NASDAQ:FOSLL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 338,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 comprises 2.9% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

(Get Free Report)

fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.