Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL) Trading Up 3.2%

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 14,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 12,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile
fossil group, inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. with our newest owned brand, misfit, we’re bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space.
