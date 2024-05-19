Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,270,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,409,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOG opened at $311.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.97. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.49 and a 12-month high of $313.55.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

