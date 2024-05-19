Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 13,982 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 13,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

