Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 42,005 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,917 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,894 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 647,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $279,977,000 after acquiring an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $201,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $2.19 on Friday, hitting $54.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,946,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,270,298. The firm has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $54.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,707,249 shares in the company, valued at $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

