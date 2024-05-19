Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Receives $22.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.59.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.88. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $127,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,437.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 455,262 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,461. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

