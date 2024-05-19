FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.71. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara Adams purchased 3,381 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $67,958.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at $443,848.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adams acquired 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $67,958.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,848.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,681 shares of company stock worth $223,487. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 40,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 83,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Free Report

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.