FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:EIPI)

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:EIPI opened at $18.92 on Friday. FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $18.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Energy Income Partners Enhanced Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.