FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter valued at $328,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May in the 4th quarter worth about $1,025,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May Stock Performance

FMAY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. 416,582 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

