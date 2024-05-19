Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,240.00

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc (LON:FEET – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,240 ($15.57) and traded as high as GBX 1,260 ($15.83). Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,240 ($15.57), with a volume of 628,264 shares trading hands.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £325.97 million and a PE ratio of 2,296.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,240 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,240.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Company Profile
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Fundsmith, LLP. It invests in public equity markets of emerging and developing market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
