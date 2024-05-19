Gainplan LLC Acquires Shares of 231,586 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 231,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $46,482,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 24.4% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,219,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,596. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

