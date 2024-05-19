Gainplan LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Gainplan LLC decreased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,399 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares accounts for approximately 2.7% of Gainplan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $665,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

SPXS traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 17,888,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,638,457. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

