Gainplan LLC Has $322,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Gainplan LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in S&P Global by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after purchasing an additional 881,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after purchasing an additional 428,737 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,275,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,196,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,560 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,206,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,821,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,816,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded up $3.86 on Friday, hitting $441.88. 1,236,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,058. The company has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.47 and a 200-day moving average of $425.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

