Gainplan LLC Invests $84,000 in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU)

Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Fuels by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,181 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 83,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 984,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UUUU. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,886.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,013 shares of company stock worth $48,050. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 6,110,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,663,857. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels



Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

