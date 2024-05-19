Gainplan LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Gainplan LLC owned 0.28% of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8,041.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,321,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,295 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 180,164 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,481,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,777,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Price Performance

BATS:SPYI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 459,868 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.5014 per share. This is an increase from NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Free Report)

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.