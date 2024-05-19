Gainplan LLC Purchases 3,726 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 2.3% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 204,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 371,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $36.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,853. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

