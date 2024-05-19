Gainplan LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Gainplan LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,999,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116,234. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.